'Caps Blanked Lightning-Quick in Lansing

June 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps bats remained cold for the second consecutive night as part of a 3-0 shutout loss to the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 5,895 fans in an extraordinarily fast ballgame at Jackson Field on Thursday.

The Whitecaps, who plated a season-best 15 runs in their Tuesday victory, have scored just one run in the 18 innings since and suffered their fourth shutout of the season in a contest that lasted just one hour and 44 minutes --- marking the fastest nine-inning game in Lugnuts history, and falling just eight minutes shy of the Whitecaps franchise record of 1:36, set on June 24, 2004, at Burlington.

The Whitecaps gave Lansing a pair of runs early in Thursday's contest when a misjudged fly ball in the 'Caps outfield led to a two-run double by Brayan Buelvas to give the Lugnuts a 2-0 lead and enough offense to win the ballgame in only the first inning. A sacrifice fly from shortstop Euribiel Angeles in the third added an early insurance run, but pitching led the way throughout the contest. Lansing starter Mitch Myers (5-3) outdueled West Michigan's Jaden Hamm (2-2), tossing five scoreless, two-hit innings while striking out five in picking up his fifth win. Hamm tossed a career-best six innings but issued a career-high five walks while giving up three runs in suffering his second loss.

The Whitecaps loss pushes their season record to 35-37 and 4-2 in the second half, while the Lugnuts move to 34-37 overall and 2-4 in the back half of 2024. Lugnuts pitcher Hunter Breault threw a scoreless ninth to earn his third save of the year in relief. Whitecaps infielder Jim Jarvis was the lone bright spot for the 'Caps offense, collecting the only three West Michigan base hits in a losing cause.

The Whitecaps play the fourth game of this six-game series from Jackson Field against the Lansing Lugnuts Friday at 7:05 pm. Luis Morales gets the start for Lansing, while the Whitecaps pitcher is lefty Joe Adametz, who makes his Midwest League debut after being assigned to the club from Lakeland earlier in the week. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

