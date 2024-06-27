Lee Shines in Kernels 4-1 Win over Beloit

Cedar Rapids, IA - Kernels' starter Jeremy Lee did not allow an earned run across six innings, striking out three en route to his first high-A win as the Kernels topped Beloit for the second straight day, 4-1.

After scoring first in the first two games in the series, the Kernels again hopped on the board first on Thursday. In the bottom of the second, Jay Harry worked a one-out walk, and two batters later came home to score on an Agustin Ruiz two-run home run to jump the Kernels ahead 2-0.

In the third, Payton Eeles was hit by a pitch with one out. After he stole second, he came home to score on a Gabriel Gonzalez RBI single to extend the Kernels' lead to 3-0. In his first back after a nearly two-month stint on the IL, Gonzalez finished the night 2-4 with an RBI.

Trailing by three, Beloit got on the board for the first time in the top of the fifth. An error, stolen base and a single put Sky Carp runners on the corners with one out for Johnny Olmstead, who lifted a sac fly to cut the Kernels lead to 3-1.

It didn't take long for the Kernels to respond. In the bottom of that fifth frame, Salas singled to begin the inning, and after a wild pitch moved him into scoring position, he came home to score on an Eeles RBI single to up the Cedar Rapids edge to 4-1.

That would be all the run support the Kernels' pitching staff needed. Jeremy Lee posted his best start in a Kernels uniform, going six strong innings, allowing just one unearned run on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Behind him, Kyle Bischoff did not allow a hit or a run across a pair of scoreless innings, and Ricardo Velez grabbed his seventh save of the season by striking out the side in the ninth, slamming the door on the Cedar Rapids 4-1 win.

The victory is the second in a row for the Kernels and improves them to 41-29 on the season and 4-2 in the second half. Game four of the series with Beloit is set for Friday at 6:35, with Ty Langenberg on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Karson Milbrandt.

