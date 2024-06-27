Carp Drop Second Straight at Cedar Rapids

June 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -The Sky Carp fell for the second straight game Thursday night, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Kernels.

The Kernels opened up the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run home run by Austin Ruiz against Sky Carp starting pitcher Noble Meyer (0-1).

The Kernels added another run in the third before the Sky Carp plated their only run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Johnny Olmstead to make it 3-1.

The Kernels capped the scoring in the bottom of the fifth with another run to make it 4-1.

Josh Ekness (two innings) and Zavier Meachem (one inning) combined for three scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Mark Coley paced the six-hit offensive attack with a pair of knocks.

COMING UP:

The two teams will meet again Friday at 6:35 p.m. Karson Milbrandt gets the start for the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp will return home Monday, July 1, for a three-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. All three games will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

