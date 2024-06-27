Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday Doubleheader (5:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

June 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 27, 2024 l Games # 5-6 (71-72)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 5:35 p.m. DH

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (1-3, 35-35) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-2, 30-40)

RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.76)/RH Easton Sikorski (0-1, 4.91) vs. LH Jagger Haynes (2-3, 4.41)/LH Fernando Sanchez (1-2, 8.25)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in a doubleheader. These are the second and third games of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Wednesday : Postponed, rain. Tuesday : Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 4.

Current Series (June 25-30 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series : .342 batting average (13 for 38); 8.0 runs/game (8 R, 1 G); 3 home runs; 4 stolen bases; 3.00 ERA (9 IP, 3 ER); 1 error.

Last Series (June 18-23 at West Michigan) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series : .195 batting average (37 for 190); 4.2 runs/game (25 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.88 ERA (51 IP, 22 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have played three doubleheaders this season, all on the road. They have split all three, winning game two in each doubleheader.

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 22-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 30 games (since May 22) is batting .328 (40 for 122) with one home run, four doubles, two triples, and four RBI.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 10 outings: 14 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 22 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last nine outings: 13.1 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 21 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 5.25) at Fort Wayne RH Henry Baez (1-2, 3.74)

Saturday, June 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.01) at Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-5, 6.12)

Sunday, June 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-1, 2.79) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-0, 9.28)

Monday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona

Wednesday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Jose Franco

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

