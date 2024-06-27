Trio of Errors Help Chiefs Sink Bandits

June 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Peoria, Illinois - The Quad Cities River Bandits committed three errors and allowed three unearned runs on Thursday, as they fell to the Peoria Chiefs 8-3 at Dozer Park.

Peoria starter Darlin Saladin struggled through the first inning of his High-A debut, allowing an RBI-single to Trevor Werner to give the River Bandits a 1-0 lead. However, the right-hander would keep Quad Cities off the board over his next 4.0 innings, including eight strikeouts of Quad Cities hitters.

While Saladin settled in, Peoria tied the game in the bottom of the first on a Carter Jensen throwing error and then took the lead against Hunter Owen in the second on Michael Curialle's two-run home run.

Owen rebounded with a scoreless third, fourth, and fifth innings, but ran into trouble working into the sixth, allowing an RBI-single to Chris Rotondo set up by a second Jensen throwing error. Two batters later, Darlin Moquete put Peoria ahead 6-1 on the Chiefs' second blast of the evening, knocking Owen out of the ballgame.

After Chase Isbell closed out the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh, Quad Cities got back in the run column against Gustavo Rodriguez, cutting their deficit to three on an RBI-double from Carson Roccaforte and a run-scoring wild pitch. However, Peoria would immediately respond in the bottom half, plating a pair of unearned runs against Chazz Martinez on a two-out fielding error by Werner.

Osvaldo Berrios closed out the game for Peoria with a four-out save, stranding a pair of Bandits in the top of the ninth.

Saladin (1-0) earned the win in his Chiefs' debut, while Owen (6-3) suffered his third loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on eight hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. Natanael Herredia (2) got credit for his second hold of the season by keeping QC off the board in the sixth and seventh innings.

The River Bandits will look to even the six-game series in game four of the set on Friday, as they send Steven Zobac (4-4, 3.75) to the mound against Hancel Rincon (4-4, 3.73). First pitch at Dozer Park is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.