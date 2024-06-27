Timber Rattlers Have the Last Rally This Time

June 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Early in the second half of the Midwest League season, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had seen their opponents steal some of the late-inning magic that propelled Wisconsin to a first half pennant. The playoff-bound Rattlers had seen enough of that as they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past the South Bend Cubs to a 3-2 victory at Neuroscience Group Field on Thursday night.

Wisconsin (44-28 overall, 2-3, second half) scored first with a run in the second inning. Eduardo García singled and Tayden Hall doubled with one out. Ramόn Rodríguez drove in García with a ground out for the 1-0 lead.

The Timber Rattlers loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth. South Bend starter Nick Dean escaped the jam without allowing a run with two strikeouts and an out at the plate as Felix Valerio tried to score on a ball that got away from catcher Ethan Hearn.

Reivaj Garcia tripled to start the top of the fifth and Wisconsin starting pitcher K.C. Hunt almost pulled a similar escape act. Hunt struck out the next two batters. Then, Brett Bateman doubled off the wall in left to score Garcia with the tying run.

The Cubs (31-41, 4-2) took the lead with a two-out rally in the top of the sixth against Chase Costello. The Wisconsin reliever retired the first two batters he faced in the inning but walked Jordan Nwogu on a 3-2 pitch. Nwogu stole second and would score when Ed Howard doubled to right on a 1-2- pitch from Costello.

Rodríguez started the Wisconsin rally in the seventh with a one-out double. Eduarqui Fernández chopped a single through the right side of the infield and Rodríguez scored to tie the game. The throw home was offline and Fernández was able to advance to second base. Luis Lara moved Fernández to third with an infield single. Gregory Barrios drove in Fernández with a sacrifice fly to center for the 3-2 lead.

Aaron Rund pitched a 1-2-3 top of the eighth for Wisconsin.

Yerlin Rodriguez was called upon to get the final three outs, but he made it interesting for the 4,809 in attendance. Howard started the inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Rodriguez struck out the next batter to bring Rafael Morel to the plate. Morel, who had an RBI single to cap South Bend's three-run ninth inning in their 5-4 win on Wednesday, hit a routine flyball to Lara in center for the final out.

Rodriguez earned his sixth save of the season as the Rattlers won their first one-run game of the second half. Wisconsin had been 0-3 in one-run games to start the second half.

Jadher Areinamo extended his hitting streak to eleven games with a single in the third inning on Thursday.

The game was played in front of Wisconsin's biggest home crowd of the season.

The series - and Udder Tuggers Weekend - continues Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Will Rudy (1-5, 5.68) is set to start for Wisconsin. Drew Gray (0-2, 4.15) is set to start for the Cubs. Game time is 6:40pm.

Wisconsin players and coaches will wear their Udder Tuggers jerseys during this. Make sure to bid on these jerseys at this link before the online auctions end. Half of the jerseys will be in an auction that ends at 6:30pm CDT on Sunday, June 30. The other half of the jerseys are in an auction that ends at 7:00pm CDT on June 30. Proceeds from the jersey auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Jacob Misiorowski, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, was an Udder Tugger for a game in 2023. Heartland Label Printers and the Timber Rattlers commemorate that game with Jacob Misiorowski wearing the Udder Tugger jersey in this bobblehead that is available to the first 1,000 fans to attend Friday's game. Fireworks after the game are courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks show.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers action. Tuesday's game is available on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:20pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

SB 000 011 000 - 2 8 1

WIS 010 000 20x - 3 10 1

WP: Chase Costello (4-2)

LP: Marino Santy (0-1)

SAVE: Yerlin Rodriguez (6)

TIME: 2:17

ATTN: 4,809

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.