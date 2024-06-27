Timber Rattlers Hold on for 3-2 Final Over Cubs

Appleton, WI - Going for their fourth consecutive win, the South Bend Cubs were halted on Thursday night by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In a 3-2 final, South Bend led the game at one point by a run, but the Rattlers put together a late lead, holding on for the win even though South Bend had the tying run on base in the 9th inning.

South Bend is now 4-2 in the Midwest League's second half, and with a Cedar Rapids win over Beloit, there is now a three-way tie for first place in the West Division with the Cubs, Kernels, and Sky Carp.

Nick Dean was the starting pitcher for South Bend, and heading into this start, the Cubs were 6-0 in games pitched by Dean. The right-hander allowed a run in four innings, with Ramon Rodriguez producing an RBI via a groundout in the 2nd. South Bend took Dean off the hook in the 5th against Wisconsin starter K.C. Hunt in the 5th, when Brett Bateman doubled home Reivaj Garcia.

Tied at 1-1 heading to the 6th, Jordan Nwogu walked, stole second, and was plated on a double from Ed Howard for a 2-1 advantage. Howard had two hits, as did Bateman.

Chase Watkins worked a scoreless inning out of the Cubs bullpen, and then left-hander Marino Santy made his Midwest League debut. After pitching a scoreless 6th, Santy surrendered a pair of runs in the 7th.

South Bend would get a chance to comeback with only a one-run deficit thanks to Nwogu, who threw out Matt Wood at the plate to end the 8th inning.

Needing the late comeback for a second straight day, Howard singled to begin the 9th, but Yerlin Rodriguez closed the final three outs for the Timber Rattler win,

South Bend's three-game winning streak is over, and Wisconsin snapped their three-game losing skid.

The two clubs will get together again on Friday night at 7:40 PM EST. Left-hander Drew Gray is the expected starter for the Cubs.

