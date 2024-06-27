Sky Carp Announce New Clear Bag Policy

June 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp have announced new security measures at ABC Supply Stadium effective Tuesday, July 23, 2024, which includes a clear bag policy at all fan entrances of the facility.

"Across the country, we have seen incidents in increasing numbers and most recently in Kansas City at the Super Bowl championship parade. While these incidents are isolated, and we've never had any incident here, we feel it's time to improve our efforts to ensure our fans feel as safe as possible while visiting ABC Supply Stadium," said Sky Carp President Zach Brockman.

The clear bag policy will be instituted at all fan entrances to ABC Supply Stadium. The clear bag policy will be upheld by the Sky Carp Security Team and Ushers. Diaper bags and medical bags are the only exception. Please view our website for more information on the exact sizes: Clear Bag Policy | Sky Carp (milb.com).

For the safety of our fans and per facility policy, food, beverages, weapons of any kind, (even with a concealed weapons permit) containers such as coolers or thermoses, lawn chairs, helium balloons, banners or signs that are not in the spirit of the event or that obstruct the view of others, animals other than service animals or Dog Day visitors and compressed air horns are all prohibited at ABC Supply Stadium. All bags continue to be subject to search prior to entry into ABC Supply Stadium.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.