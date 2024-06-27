Captains Crush Loons, 13-3
June 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lake County Captains (45-27) (4-2) scored 13 runs on 12 hits trouncing the Great Lakes Loons (36-36) (2-4) 13-3 on a 69-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park.
- Great Lakes starter Patrick Copen permitted two runs in 2.2 innings in his Midwest League debut. He walked three and struck out three. Two RBI singles were hit, one by Cooper Ingle and one by Jorge Burgos in the third inning.
- Lake County starter Rorik Maltrud struck out five batters across five innings in his debut with the Captains. He worked around four walks stranding six on base. Two walks started the fourth, with Kyle Nevin ripping an RBI single.
- Josue De Paula walked four times in five at-bats. He became the sixth Loon to walk four times in a game, all-time. Dalton Rushing was the last Loon to walk four times, back on April 18, 2023.
- Lake County had two massive multi-run innings. The Captains hit two two-run homers in the sixth with a balk bringing home a fifth run. Three hits and three walks aided six runs in the eighth. The Loons committed an error in each frame.
- Jordan Thompson knocked home two runs with a two-run single in the eighth.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons have a .500 record for the fourth time this season, the first time since April 18th. Great Lakes has not been under .500 all season.
Up Next
Great Lakes looks for their first win of the series tomorrow Friday, June 28th. The first pitch is at 7:00 pm.
