Capobianco Voted AHL's Outstanding Defenceman

April 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today defenceman Kyle Capobianco has been voted the 2023-24 Eddie Shore Award winner as the AHL's outstanding defenceman.

Capobianco, 26, led all AHL defencemen, and finished second on the Moose, with 54 points (12G, 42A) in 69 games this season. He was the only AHL defenceman to record at least 50 points during the 2023-24 campaign, and just the third defender in Moose history to clear the mark. Capobianco also led all AHL defencemen with 42 assists during the campaign, becoming just the second Moose blueliner ever to reach the 40-assist threshold. Capobianco's 12 goals tied him for sixth among AHL rear-guards. The Mississauga, Ont. product tied for the lead among defencemen with four shorthanded points (1G, 3A) and six power play goals. Capobianco posted a plus-29 rating which tied him for fourth in the AHL and matched the Moose franchise record.

It's been a busy awards season for Capobianco, who was also recognized by the league as a 2023-24 First Team AHL All-Star. The defender previously took part in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, his fourth appearance at the event.

Capobianco is the second Moose defenceman to win the Eddie Shore Award after Sami Niku claimed the honour during the 2017-18 campaign.

This award was first presented by the AHL in 1958-59 in honour of the late Eddie Shore, a member of both the Hockey Hall of Fame and the American Hockey League Hall of Fame who is widely regarded as one of hockey's greatest defencemen. Shore won a total of seven Calder Cups in his career.

The Moose open their 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs First Round series on the road tonight against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT.

