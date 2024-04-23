Condors Playoff Flex Passes on Sale Now

The 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs presented by Dignity Health are here and playoff flex passes are on sale now. Playoff flex passes can be redeemed for any game in any round of the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs.

Get the first round of the playoffs for free when you purchase a 2024-25 Condors365 Membership or ticket plan.

NOTE: 2023-24 Condors365 Members and new or renewed partial plan holders (Full, Half, Corporate Flex, Big 6 Pack,10 and 20 Flex pack) get first round 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs tickets complimentary as part of their membership or plan.

