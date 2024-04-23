Monsters Sign Forward Luca Pinelli to Amateur Tryout Contract
April 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Luca Pinelli to an amateur tryout contract. In 68 appearances for the OHL's Ottawa 67's this season, Pinelli posted 48-34-82 with 44 penalty minutes and a +1 rating and added 5-2-7 with 13 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in ten postseason games while serving as team captain.
A 5'9", 168 lb. left-shooting native of Stoney Creek, ON, Pinelli, 19, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. In 194 career OHL appearances, all for Ottawa spanning three seasons from 2021-24, Pinelli logged 91-90-181 with 146 penalty minutes and a +25 rating and added 14-15-29 with 21 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 25 career appearances in the OHL Playoffs.
