Amerks Single Game Tickets for North Division Semifinals on Sale Now

April 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the upcoming North Division Semifinals against the Syracuse Crunch are on sale now.

Tickets for the opening round home dates start at just $20. Playoff Packs, which lock in the same seating location for all guaranteed home games during the Calder Cup Playoffs, are also available and start at just $20 per seat per game.

The Amerks clinched second place in the American Hockey League's North Division standings and home ice advantage for the opening round by way of a 3-2 win over the Utica Comets in Sunday's regular season finale at Adirondack Bank Center, thus earning a first-round bye for the second straight year.

The second-round series will mark the sixth meeting in the postseason between the intrastate rivals and the second year in a row after Rochester defeated Syracuse three games to two during its historic run to the Eastern Conference Final last spring.

The Amerks, who fell just short of their first division title in 19 years, secured their fifth straight playoff berth by virtue of Utica's overtime loss to Providence on April 12, marking the team's 49 th appearance in the 68-year history of the franchise.

Rochester will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series on Friday, April 26 and Sunday, April 28 at The Blue Cross Arena. If necessary, the series will return to Rochester for a decisive Game 5 on Friday, May 10 at The Blue Cross Arena.

Below is the full second-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Semifinals between the second-place Amerks and third-place Crunch.

Game 1 | Friday, April 26 - Syracuse at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 2 | Sunday, April 28 - Syracuse at Rochester | 3:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 3 | Thursday, May 2 - Rochester at Syracuse | 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena

*Game 4 | Saturday, May 4 - Rochester at Syracuse | 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena

*Game 5 | Friday, May 10 - Syracuse at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*if necessary

Festivities for Game 1 of the series on Friday, April 26 begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $3 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light. The first 5,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive an Amerks rally towel, courtesy of Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

