IceHogs Add Pharand and Savoie from Junior Ranks

April 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that forward Alex Pharand has been signed to an Amateur Tryout and Samuel Savoie has been reassigned by the Chicago Blackhawks from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL.

Pharand, 19, registered 30 points (17G, 13A) in 68 games during the 2023-24 season for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL. He also added three points (1G, 2A) in nine postseason appearances for Sudbury. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound winger was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft with the 99th overall pick.

Savoie, 20, turned in an impressive season with Rouyn-Noranda after suffering a broken femur in a Blackhawks preseason game on Sept. 30. He returned to the QMJHL in January and amassed 22 points (10G, 12A) in just 21 games. In the postseason, the 5-foot-10, 189-pound forward added five points (4G, 1A) in 10 playoff games with the Huskies. Savoie was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry draft with the 81st overall pick, and he signed a three-year entry-level contract with Chicago on July 25.

Rockford hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins for Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals on Saturday, Apr. 27 with puck drop at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.