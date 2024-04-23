Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Jacob Bengtsson

April 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Jacob Bengtsson to a one-year AHL contract beginning in 2024-25.

Bengtsson, 24, appeared in 40 games with Boston College (NCAA) this past season, recording 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists). The Stockholm, Sweden native began his NCAA career with Lake Superior State University where he collected six goals and 51 assists in 100 games. Prior to his collegiate career, the 6'3, 197-pound defenceman spent two seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Simon Benoit, Pontus Holmberg, Martin Jones, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

