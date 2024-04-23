Admirals Extend Sims, Radio Partnership

April 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed Broadcaster Aaron Sims to a two-year contract extension. In addition, the team has extended their broadcast partnership with iHeartRadio to have The Big 920 and the iHeartRadio app serve as the exclusive home of Admirals hockey for three more seasons.

The Voice of the Admirals since 2005, Sims has called nearly 1,500 regular season and Calder Cup Playoff games during his time with the team. In addition to his duties behind the mic during games, the Inver Grove Heights, MN native served as the host of Milwaukee Admirals Center Ice, a weekly radio show and "Let it Simmer," the official Admirals Podcast. Sims can also be seen speaking to civic groups and representing the team at various community events.

Before joining the Admirals, Sims was broadcaster for the University of Wisconsin Badger Hockey Team on Wisconsin Public Television and has done play-by-play for high school hockey in LaCrosse, WI and Winona, MN.

The 2023-24 season marked the fifth season that the Admirals have broadcast their games on the radio on The Big 920, online at thebig920.com and through the iHeartRadio app, which includes 72 regular season contests and all Calder Cup Playoff action as well. Milwaukee Admirals Center Ice, a weekly radio show hosted by Sims and Mike Wojciechowski, has aired on The Big 920 for the past five seasons as well. Beginning next year the team will debut a new podcast featuring quick hits of Admirals information multiple times per week and hosted on the iHeartRadio app.

Currently, the Admirals move on to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The team will play a best-of-five series against the winner of a play-in series between the Texas Stars and Manitoba Moose. The Admirals return to Panther Arena for Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals Wednesday , May 8 th at 7 pm .

As always, fans can listen to Aaron's call on The Big 920 and the iHeartRadio App.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.