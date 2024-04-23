Admirals Attendance up 13.5% in 2023-24

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer announced today that the team saw a 13.5% increase in attendance for this season over the 2023-24 campaign and is up 28.3% from 2021-22.

A total of 220,986 people came through the gates at Panther Arena for an average of 6,139 fans per game over the course of 36 home games. The Ads had three sell-out crowds including the final home game of the regular season which drew 9,501 patrons.

"We want to thank all of the fans that attended our games during the regular season," said Turer. "From the 19-game winning streak to Cal O'Reilly breaking the team scoring record we had so many remarkable moments made better because of the backing we received from the fans. We look forward to more great support as we move along to the Calder Cup Playoffs."

This is the first time the Admirals have averaged over 6,000 fans per games since moving to Panther Arena for the 2016-17 season and it's the fifth time since joining the American Hockey League in 2001 that the team has crested that plateau.

Not surprisingly, the Admirals performed extremely well on home ice this season garnering a 27-9 record, which ties the team AHL record for most home wins with the 2005-06 club. However, that team did it in 40 home games whereas this season the Ads played just 36 at Panther Arena.

The Admirals now move on to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Admirals will play a best-of-five series against the winner of a play-in series between the Texas Stars and Manitoba Moose. The Ads will return to Panther Arena for Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals Wednesday, May 8th at 7 pm.

