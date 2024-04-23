Capitals Recall Defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell from Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Häman Aktell, 25, appeared in 55 games with Hershey this season, scoring 11 points (2g, 9a). He scored the club's first goal of the season on Oct. 15 versus Cleveland and also posted a goal on Apr. 13 at Wilkes-Barre/Scraton.

He has recorded one assist in six games with Washington this season. Häman Aktell made his NHL debut on Oct. 21 at Montreal and recorded his first career NHL assist and point on Oct. 29 vs. San Jose.

Originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Häman Aktell signed with the Capitals on April 27, 2023 after spending the previous three seasons with the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

The Bears next take the ice in the Atlantic Division Semifinals (opponent, dates, and times to be determined) after receiving a first-round bye for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, as they look to defend their title as 2023 Calder Cup Champions. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates regarding playoff opponents, game dates, start times, and ticket information.

