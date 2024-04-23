B-Sens End the Regular Season on a Three-Game Win Streak

April 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators went on a solid run to finish the 2023-24 American Hockey League's regular season. Belleville finished the campaign on a three-game win streak and earned victories in eight of their final 10 matchups, allowing them to clinch fourth place in the North Division and hold home ice in their opening-round playoff series against the Toronto Marlies. Here's a recap of last week's action, ahead of an AHL first, Battle of Ontario in round one.

Wednesday April 17, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Syracuse Crunch - 1 (SO)

The Belleville Senators opened their final week of the season with a gritty and physical victory over the Syracuse Crunch. Egor Sokolov scored late in the game to force overtime and Rourke Chartier scored the B-Sens shootout winner. Mads Sogaard stopped 20 of 21 shots he faced, plus all three shooters in the shootout.

Friday April 19, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Laval Rocket - 2

The Belleville Senators are headed back to the Calder Cup Playoffs following a wild 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena on Friday night. Wyatt Bongiovanni got Belleville's offence going in the second period, while Egor Sokolov scored the game-tying goal and game-winner late in the third period. Mads Sogaard stopped 25 of 27 shots in his final appearance of the regular season.

Saturday April 20, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Laval Rocket - 1

The Belleville Senators will finish the 2023-24 regular season in fourth place in the North Division after coming from behind on consecutive nights to beat the Laval Rocket 2-1 at Place Bell. With the victory, and Toronto's loss to Cleveland, the B-Sens clinch home ice for their first-round playoff series with the Toronto Marlies. The B-Sens ground out the win, even without five key players, who were being rested ahead of the postseason. Tarun Fizer and Wyatt Bongiovanni scored Belleville's goals, with Leevi Merilainen making 39 saves on 40 shots, to earn the win.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

The Senators have finished the regular season in fourth place in the North Division and will play the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) in a best-of-three first-round Calder Cup Playoff series, that begins at CAA Arena on Wednesday April 24, 2024. The winner of the series will move on to play the first-place Cleveland Monsters in the North Division Semi-Finals.

STANDINGS AS OF APR.22/24

UPCOMING GAMES:

2024 Calder Cup Playoffs North Division Round 1 Game 1: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - Belleville vs Toronto (7:00 p.m. - CAA Arena)

2024 Calder Cup Playoffs North Division Round 1 Game 2: Friday, April 26, 2024 - Belleville @ Toronto (7:00 p.m. - Coca-Cola Coliseum)

2024 Calder Cup Playoffs North Division Round 1 Game 3: Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Belleville vs Toronto (3:00 p.m. - CAA Arena) *

*If necessary - all times EST

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for Belleville Sens 2024 Calder Cup Playoff first-round home games are now on sale, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub. Fans can also purchase tickets by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans with further questions about playoff ticketing, or those looking for information on premium seating or group tickets, can also email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Details on 2024-25 season seat memberships, 2024-25 Group Experiences or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

