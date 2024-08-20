Bullpen Tosses Four Scoreless in 6-4 Loss

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies bullpen tossed four scoreless, but it wasn't enough as the team lost 6-4 Tuesday night to the Fredericksburg Nationals at Segra Park.

Elijah Green made the difference in the fifth. With one out and Brenner Cox and Jorgelys Mota on the basepaths, Green smashed a three-run blast to right-center field to break the 3-3 tie and push Fredericksburg in front 6-3.

The FredNats started their rally in the fourth inning. Seaver King singled and stole second before Caleb Lomavita slapped an RBI base knock to make it a one run game. After a walk from Jonatan Bernal, Jose Colmenarez came through with an RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

Blake Mitchell clobbered his 18th homer of the season in the sixth to bring Columbia within two. The backstop now leads the Carolina League in homers.

Columbia did most of their damage in the third inning. Carter Frederick and Erick Pena started the frame with back-to-back infield singles. After that, Jhonny Perdomo laid down a sacrifice bunt and Tyler Sykora committed a throwing error that allowed Frederick and Pena to score and Perdomo to advance to third to give Columbia a 2-1 lead. Next, Erick Torres laid down a bunt for a hit and on a second throwing error from Sykora, Perdomo trotted around, making Columbia's advantage 3-1.

The Fireflies bullpen continued their phenomenal stretch of baseball. Julio Rosario spun three scoreless innings before Doug Kirkland worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts to keep the offense within striking distance.

Tyler Sykora (W, 4-3) was the story of the game though. He punched out seven of the last nine batters he faced in five innings where he allowed just one earned run before Fredericksburg's pen locked things down allowing just one run over the last four innings.

The FredNats got on the board first Tuesday evening. Brenner Cox slapped a lead=off single to second, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error from Blake Mitchell. After Elijah Green struck out, Seaver King sent a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Cox and break the scoreless tie.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-3, 7.01 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with LHP Alex Clemmey (1-5, 4.81 ERA).

