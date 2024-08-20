Late Rally Comes up Short in Loss to Mudcats

ZEBULON, NC: The GreenJackets had the tying run in scoring position in both the 8th and 9th, but could not bring the man home in either scenario as the Mudcats held on for a 5-4 win to start the six-game set.

Both offenses came out of the gate ready to score, and Augusta's offensive growth continues to be apparent down the stretch. Facing starter Daniel Corniel, five of Augusta's first 6 hitters would reach in the 1st inning as RBI knocks from Titus Dumitru and Will Verdung gave the GreenJackets a 2-0 lead early.

The ever-reliable Garrett Baumann took the mound for the GreenJackets, and a 1-2-3 first implied he was out for success. The Mudcats were less welcoming in the second, however, attacking any and all fastballs in the zone from the young right-hander. Back-to-back singles opened the frame, and Daniel Guilarte found a hole in the infield to get Carolina on the board. Miguel Briceno stepped in and cracked an outside heater down the right field line and into the corner, scoring a pair and giving Carolina a lead they never gave back.

After the 2nd, neither side found any rhythm for the next 3.5 innings. Corniel went through the 4th without a hitch, and turned it over to Andrew Flores, who retired all 9 men he faced in a dominant display that earned him his first Single-A win.

Reibyn Corona was the first reliever to follow Baumann, and much like his starter, worked a perfect first inning and then ran into trouble in the 2nd. Corona retired the first five men he faced before allowing Filippo Di Turi to extend the inning with a grounder through the center of the diamond. Powerful lefty Luis Castillo dug in, and launched a fastball over the short porch in right for his team-leading 16th homer of the year.

Augusta made its stand in the 8th against new reliever Dikember Sanchez, who had been almost untouchable up to this point. John Gil worked a one-out single and advanced on a walk to Junior Garcia. Gil sprinted home on an RBI single from Pat Clohisy, and Garcia made it to the plate on Dumitru's 2nd RBI single of the day. With men at the corners and the tying run 90 feet away, Sanchez muscled up and used a sinker to induce a 6-4-3 double play from Verdung to end the threat.

The Jackets would not go quietly in the 9th either, extending the frame to the last possible outcome. Harry Owen and Guanipa each garnered two-out singles that put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the final frame. Sanchez would battle Gil for 7 pitches, but his final delivery was his best, a biting slider that got the 18-year-old shortstop to chase and end the game. Sanchez recorded his 2ndsave in 5 tries, giving Carolina the 1st win of the week.

The two clubs will play five more times this week, including each of the next 3 days at 6:30 PM. When Augusta returns home, the GreenJackets will play their final home series of the season, with 7 games in 6 days against the Columbia Fireflies beginning on Tuesday, August 27th. Tickets for the week's slate of games can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com or by calling 803-349-9467.

