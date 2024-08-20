Mudcats Claim Series Opener from Augusta

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 5-4 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (68-45 overall, 27-21 second half) trailed 2-0 after the first inning but turned the game around with three runs in the last of the second. Marco Dinges led off the inning with a single in his first professional at bat and was followed by a Flippo Di Turi knock to put runners at first and second when Daniel Guilarte would drive home Dinges and pull the Mudcats to within a run at 2-1.

Later in the same inning, Miguel Briceno guided a ball down the right field line to bring home a pair and give Carolina a 3-2 advantage.

That lead would hold up until the sixth inning when Luis Castillo provided some insurance for Carolina with a two-run home run, his team leading 16th of the season and a 5-2 lead.

Anthony Flores (W, 1-0) would emerge from the Mudcat bullpen and was dominate retiring all 12 men that he faced with five strikeouts to earn the win in relief.

Augusta (40-71 overall, 13-33 second half) did claw their way back into the contest with a pair of runs in the eighth inning scoring on singles by Patrick Clohisy and Titus Dumitru to make it a 5-4 advantage.

In the ninth inning Dikember Sanchez (S, 2) permitted a pair of two-out base runners but would strike out John Gil for the final out and preserve the 5-4 victory for the Mudcats.

The series continues Wednesday night at Five County Stadium when the Mudcats and GreenJackets square off again and first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

