RiverDogs Score Early and Often on Way to Convincing 8-3 Win Over Pelicans

August 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored in six different innings to open a 12-game homestand with an 8-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. All nine RiverDogs in the starting lineup either reached base safely or collected an RBI in the victory. The game was played in front of a crowd of 2,609.

Charleston (30-17, 57-55) opened the scoring in the second inning against Yenrri Rojas. Connor Hujsak singled to center and stole second base to move into scoring position. He tagged and moved to third on a deep fly ball off the bat of Jhon Diaz and scored on Narciso Polanco's chopper to short.

A balk by Rojas with two outs and a runner at third in the next inning doubled the home team's advantage. In the fourth, the lead swelled to 4-0 as Diaz singled home one run and then scored from third on another balk by the Pelicans starter.

Jose Perez dropped an RBI groundball double over the right field wall to add another run in the sixth. One inning later, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Diaz pushed the margin to 6-0.

The Pelicans (21-23, 50-60) appeared to be in danger of coming up empty offensively when the eighth inning began with Cade Halemanu on the mound. Leonel Espinoza started the frame with a single and was joined on base when Ivan Brethowr worked a walk. Cubs first-round draft pick Cam Smith ended the RiverDogs shutout bid with a monster three-run home run to pull Myrtle Beach within three.

However, the RiverDogs went right back to work extending the lead in the bottom of the same inning. Enderson Delgado began the inning with a single and raced all the way to third on an ensuing error by the right fielder Brethowr. Angel Mateo drove him in with a double toward the left field corner to make it 7-3. One final run was added on an RBI groundout by Emilien Pitre.

Drew Dowd tossed 5.0 scoreless innings to earn his fifth win of the campaign. He lowered his ERA to 3.19 on the season by striking out six and limiting the Pelicans to a pair of hits. Andy Rodriguez followed with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the pen. In the ninth, Alexander Alberto dealt a scoreless inning to close the door.

The RiverDogs outhit the Pelicans 7-5 for the night, led my Mateo's 2-3 evening featuring two doubles. The long ball by Cam Smith was his first professional home run. The RiverDogs stole seven bases in the contest without being caught.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs kicked off a 12-game homestand with plenty of pups in the ballpark and their last time playing as Los Perros Santos this season. The alternate jerseys are worn as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion initiative celebrating the Hispanic culture in the area. The RiverDogs sold custom hot dogs created by Latin American players earlier in the season.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans into the ballpark will receive an Xavier Isaac bobblehead as part of a three-piece championship collection. RHP Jose Urbina (0-0, 2.25) makes his home debut on the mound after an impressive outing in Kannapolis last week. RHP Tyler Schlaffer (2-1, 2.41) will work opposite him for the Pelicans.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

