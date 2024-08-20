Wood Ducks Shut out to Open Series

Kinston, NC - Your Woodies kicked off a 6-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight.

The Shorebirds kicked off the start of the game by scoring a run via a double, followed by a stolen base and a sacrifice fly. Woodies left one base runner stranded in the bottom of the 1st inning. The Shorebirds were up 1-0 after the first inning. The Shorebirds left one runner stranded while the Woodies left two stranded in the second inning. In similar fashion to the second inning, Delmarva leaves one base runner on base, while the Wood Ducks were able to get the bases loaded but unable to bring in a run. The Shorebirds were still up 1-0 after three innings.

Delmarva threatened to score in the top of the fourth with a base runner getting all the way to third base but was ultimately left stranded. The Woodies had a quick bottom of the fourth going three up, three down. The Shorebirds score two in the top of the fifth. Cuevas led off Delmarva with a single and then stole second and third. Cuevas was able to score on a sacrifice fly to left field. Overn was then walked and was able to steal second and third base. Overn scored on a sacrifice fly to centerfield. The Woodies tried to strike back but was only able to get base runners on and they were left stranded. Delmarva led 3-0 after five innings. Delmarva was able to add two more runs in the top of the sixth thanks to a string of singles, a triple, and a sacrifice fly. The Woodies went three up, three down to end the sixth inning. The Shorebirds led 6-0 after six innings.

Delmarva tried to add on to their lead in the top of the seventh but was ultimately unsuccessful and leaving two base runners stranded. The Woodies had a quick bottom of the seventh, again going three up, three down. The Shorebirds had one base runner in the eighth, but they were left on base. The Woodies started the bottom of the eighth inning with a walk followed by a strikeout, flyout and a groundout. Delmarva had a quick top of the ninth inning and the Woodies left a base runner stranded to end the game.

The Shorebirds beat the Woodies 6-0 on 8 hits and zero errors. The Woodies went scoreless with five hits and 0 errors. Showalter was awarded the win for the Shorebirds after pitching 4.2 innings giving up 4 hits and striking out six batters. Ireland was given the loss for the Wood Ducks after pitching 5 innings giving up 5 hits and striking out two. The Shorebirds left 7 base runners on base, while the Woodies left 10.

