Calzadilla Reinstated from 60-Day IL
August 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes RHP Gerson Calzadilla reinstated from the 60-day IL.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 10 on the injured list.
In summary:
8/20: RHP Gerson Calzadilla reinstated from the 60-day IL
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
