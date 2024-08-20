Woodpeckers Score Four Unanswered in Comeback Win Over Cannon Ballers
August 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-62. 22-25 2nd Half) stormed back against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (60-55, 19-30 2nd Half) on Tuesday night scoring four unanswered runs to secure the series opener 6-5 at Segra Stadium.
The comeback started when trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Fayetteville had Jason Schiavone on first and Drew Vogel on second base when Cesar Hernandez singled to center field, scoring Vogel and cutting the deficit to 5-3. With two outs in the inning,the Woodpeckers tied the game 5-5 drawing three consecutive walks with Schiavone and Hernandez coming in to score.
In the seventh inning with one out, Lucas Spence tripled to right field to reach scoring position. Joseph Sullivan followed with a deep flyout to left, allowing Spence to come home to give the Woodpeckers a 6-5 advantage.
Raimey Rodriguez (W,3-7) struggled in the fifth inning allowing two earned runs but settled in with a scoreless sixth, seventh and eighth to hold the lead. The 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic allowed three hits, two walks, two earned runs with four strikeouts.
Hudson Leach (SV, 1) closed out the Cannon Ballers in the top of the ninth and recorded his first Single-A save, setting down the side in order to secure the win for Fayetteville.
The six-game home series continues Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Julio Marte and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Jake Peppers.
