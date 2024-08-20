Timmerman to Wisconsin; Dinges Added from ACL Brewers, Acosta Added from Wisconsin, Nova to 7-Day IL, Norman Released

August 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the promotion of RHP Josh Timmerman from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin, the addition of C Marco Dinges from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats, the addition of INF Jose Acosta from A+ Wisconsin to the Mudcats, RHP Jose Nova placed on the 7-day IL and C Satchell Norman released by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 26 active players and 10 on the injured list.

In summary:

8/20: RHP Josh Timmerman transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

8/20: C Marco Dinges added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/20: INF Jose Acosta added to Carolina from A+ Wisconsin

8/20: RHP Jose Nova placed on 7-day IL as of August 18

8/20: C Satchell Norman released by Milwaukee Brewers

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.