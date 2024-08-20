Timmerman to Wisconsin; Dinges Added from ACL Brewers, Acosta Added from Wisconsin, Nova to 7-Day IL, Norman Released
August 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the promotion of RHP Josh Timmerman from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin, the addition of C Marco Dinges from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats, the addition of INF Jose Acosta from A+ Wisconsin to the Mudcats, RHP Jose Nova placed on the 7-day IL and C Satchell Norman released by the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 26 active players and 10 on the injured list.
In summary:
8/20: RHP Josh Timmerman transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin
8/20: C Marco Dinges added to Carolina from ACL Brewers
8/20: INF Jose Acosta added to Carolina from A+ Wisconsin
8/20: RHP Jose Nova placed on 7-day IL as of August 18
8/20: C Satchell Norman released by Milwaukee Brewers
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
