Shorebirds Shutout Wood Ducks in Series Opener

August 20, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (44-70, 21-28) began their series against the Down East Wood Ducks (57-52, 22-22) with a 6-0 shutout win.

Austin Overn started the game with a double on the first pitch, he scored moments later on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Anderson to give Delmarva an early, 1-0 lead.

The Shorebirds small-balled their way to two more runs in the fifth as they used a pair of sacrifice flies by Cole Urman and Griff O'Ferrall to score Elis Cuevas and Austin Overn respectively to make it a 3-0 game.

Delmarva doubled their lead in the sixth thanks to a two-run triple by Maikol Hernandez. He scored one batter later on the Shorebirds' fourth sac-fly of the night with Kevin Guerrero picking up the RBI to extend Delmarva's advantage to 6-0.

Justin Showalter led the charge on the mound by tossing 4.2 shutout innings out of the bullpen, striking out a career-high six batters.

Deivy Cruz entered for Showalter and dealt 2.1 scoreless innings. He handed the ball to Randy Berigüete in the ninth who recorded the final three outs to secure Delmarva's ninth shutout victory of the season, 6-0.

Justin Showalter (1-1) earned his first win with Thomas Ireland (1-1) suffering the loss for Down East.

The Shorebirds go for back-to-back victories over the Wood Ducks on Wednesday as Riley Cooper takes the mound against Jose Gonzalez. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

