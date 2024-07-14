Brooklyn Blanks Wilmington, 5-0, to Tie Single-Season Shutout Record

WILMINGTON, Del. - Five separate pitchers united on a six-hit shutout, Brooklyn's franchise-record-tying 11th of the season, as the Cyclones blanked the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 5-0, on Sunday afternoon from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

RHP Jonathan Pintaro stranded a pair of runners in a scoreless first inning before handing the ball to RHP Jawilme Ramírez (3-3). The native of San Juan De La Maguana, D.R. struck out four over 2.2 innings, ultimately earning his third win.

RHP Jake Stevenson entered with two on and two out in the fourth and induced a fly out to end the inning. RHP Jack Wenninger emerged from the bullpen to start the fifth and earned a hold by posting 3.0 frames of three-hit ball, striking out a pair.

In the eighth, RHP Ben Simon was called upon to complete the shutout from there. The 22-year-old retired all six batters he faced in the final two innings to secure the Cyclones' 5-0 shutout victory.

Brooklyn jumped out to an early lead in the first thanks to the speed of CF Nick Morabito. The former second-round pick led off the game with a single to left, stole second base, advanced to third on a fly out, and scored on C Chris Suero's sacrifice fly to left.

In the third, the Cyclones loaded the bases with nobody out on three straight singles by C Orangel Rodríguez, Morabito, and SS Wilfredo Lara. Following back-to-back strikeouts, 1B Mateo Gil rifled the second pitch he saw off the second level of advertisements in left-center field for a grand slam. The 23-year-old's fifth blast of the year pushed Brooklyn's advantage to 5-0.

RHP Riley Cornelio (6-8) took his eighth loss of the year for Wilmington. The TCU alum permitted all five runs on six hits over 3.0 innings, walking one and striking out three.

Following the All-Star break, the Cyclones return home to open a nine-game homestand, starting with a three-contest set against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Friday, July 19. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

