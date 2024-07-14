Grasshoppers Take Series against Dash with 4-1 Win Sunday Afternoon

July 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers take the series with a 4-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash as the game was called due to inclement weather. The Grasshoppers improved to 16-5 on the second half of the season while the Dash fell to 9-12. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 5-1 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers offense going 2-2 with a homerun, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Mitch Jebb, P.J. Hilson, and Kalae Harrison.

Leading at the dish for the Dash was infielder Ryan Galanie as he went 1-1 with a homerun, one RBI, and one run scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up one hit and one earned run on five innings of work. Dotel took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 7-3 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Tanner McDougal as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up five hits, four earned runs, and two free bases on four innings of work. McDougal took the loss for the Dash and fell to 0-7 on the season.

