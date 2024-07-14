Jones' Walk-Off Grand Slam Lifts Hot Rods over Crawdads 7-4

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brock Jones hammered a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-7, 49-37) defeat the Hickory Crawdads (10-11, 38-49) 7-4 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the third facing Hickory starter Aidan Curry. Hunter Haas walked and Ryan Spikes slapped a ground-rule double, putting runners at second and third. Brayden Taylor singled, scoring Haas from third to put the Hot Rods ahead, 1-0. Taylor stole second and Cooper Kinney singled, plating Spikes from third, extending the lead 2-0.

The Crawdads plated a run in the top of the seventh with Hot Rods reliever Jonny Cuevas on the hill. Gleider Figuereo and Anthony Gutierrez singled, putting runners at first and second. Ben Blackwell reached on a fielding error by third baseman Hunter Haas, scoring Figuereo from second to cut the lead, 2-1.

Hickory scored in the top of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Sean Harney. Cam Cauley blasted a solo home run to tie the game, 2-2. Neither side could plate a run in the ninth inning, forcing extra innings.

In the top of the 11th, the Crawdads broke the tie facing Bowling Green reliever Ricardo Genoves. Yeison Morrobel started at second as the extra inning runner and moved to third on a balk by Genoves. Morrobel scored on a sacrifice fly by Quincy Scott and Figuereo launched a solo home run, giving the Crawdads a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 11th, Bowling Green responded with Michael Brewer on the mound for the Crawdads. Taylor started at second as the extra-inning runner, Kinney walked, and Colton Ledbetter reached on a fielding error to load the bases. Tatem Levins singled, scoring Taylor from third, making it 4-3. Jones blasted a grand slam, walking it off for Bowling Green, 7-4.

Genoves (1-0) earned the victory after 1.0 inning, surrendering two runs (one earned) on one hit. Brewer (1-1) received the loss after 1.1 innings of work, surrendering five runs (three earned) on two hits while walking one and striking out one.

Bowling Green takes the next four days off for the All-Star break before returning to action on Friday for a three-game series on the road against the Greenville Drive. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT

