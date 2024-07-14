Emperors Blanked Before All-Star Break

July 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Emperors pitcher Ryan Bourassa heads off the field

(Rome Emperors) Emperors pitcher Ryan Bourassa heads off the field(Rome Emperors)

ROME, GA - The Emperors mustered just five hits off the Greenville Drive Sunday afternoon and were shutout for just the seventh time in 2024.

Cory Wall, after working a 1-2-3 first inning, let up a leadoff single from Greenville's Ronald Rosario to begin the second. A Jhostynxon Garcia double would put him and Rosario on second and third with nobody out. The third consecutive hit of the inning belonged to Allan Castro who singled and drove in both runners. Castro finished the series 8-for-18 (.444) with four homers, seven runs scored, and eight driven in.

Cory Wall, outside of the two-run second inning, was phenomenal across six innings Sunday. He struck out five and walked just one in the losing effort. Rome enters the All-Star break 7-14 in the second half and will have four days off ahead of their next series in Hudson Valley.

Images from this story

