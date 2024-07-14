Asheville Nearly Completes Comeback in Series Finale

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists almost overcame a seven-run deficit against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday afternoon. Asheville fell behind 8-1 but the Tourists rallied for six runs over the final three innings. In the end, Aberdeen escaped town with an 8-7 win.

The IronBirds hit three solo Home Runs over the first two innings and took a 3-0 lead. Aberdeen added an unearned run in the fourth as well as another insurance run in the fifth before the Tourists cracked the scoreboard with an Oliver Carillo solo Home Run to left.

After the visitors scored three more runs in the sixth, the momentum swung to the Tourists behind a slew of great defensive plays from Austin Deming and Yamal Encarnacion. In the seventh, Luis Baez hit a two-run double and Deming blasted a two-run Home Run. Jackson Loftin stole home in the eighth and Baez hit a solo Homer in the ninth. Despite the late surge, Asheville came up one run short.

Next up is a nine-game road trip that follows the All-Star Break. The Tourists begin the road stretch Friday night at 7:00pm ET in Winston-Salem.

