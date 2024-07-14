Renegades Lose Final Game before All-Star Break

Lakewood, N.J. - A late comeback attempt fell short on Sunday afternoon for the Hudson Valley Renegades as they fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 5-3 at ShoreTown Ballpark in the final game before the 2024 All-Star Break.

The Renegades took an early lead when Roc Riggio launched the second pitch of the game by George Klassen over the right field wall for a solo home run. It was the sixth homer of the year for Riggio, and the third time he has led off the first inning with a homer.

Trent Sellers was stellar in his first career start, throwing three scoreless, hitless innings while striking out four without a walk to preserve the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the BlueClaws rallied for two runs against Matt Keating. Simon Muzziotti drove an RBI triple to right-center to score William Bergolla and scored on a wild pitch to put Jersey Shore in front 2-1.

The BlueClaws rallied for three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, this time an RBI triple from Zach Arnold was the big hit in the inning against Keating (3-3). Yorlin Calderon entered with runners on first and second and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch, and an RBI single to Bergolla to extend the lead to 5-1.

Hudson Valley chipped away with a run in the top of the sixth when Nelson Medina doubled and scored on an Omar Martinez sacrifice fly. Medina finished 1-for-3 with a run scored and a double, snapping a seven-game hitless streak.

The Renegades got another run in the top of the eighth after Riggio reached on a two-base error and scored on an RBI single from Jared Serna to cut the deficit to 5-3. With the tying run at the plate and no outs, Jack Dallas was able to recover and prevent any further damage.

Andrew Walling set the Renegades down in the ninth to pick up his seventh save of the season.

With the conclusion of the series, the Renegades have reached the All-Star Break and will be off until Friday, July 19 when they return home to begin a three-game series with the Rome Emperors at Heritage Financial Park. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

