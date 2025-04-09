Gomez Slams, Hess Paints as Renegades Top Brooklyn

April 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind Ben Hess and an Antonio Gomez grand slam, the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-2 on Wednesday, earning their first road win of the season.

Hess was masterful in his pro debut, striking out nine batters in 4.2 scoreless innings. The 2024 1st round pick retired 14 of the 17 batters he faced and struck four of his last five batters.

In the third Brenny Escanio led off with a double and later scored on a George Lombard infield single to make it 1-0 Hudson Valley.

Escanio added to his great day with a solo home run to lead off the fifth. He was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and two runs scored.

The Renegades brought across four runs in the sixth. Jackson Castillo singled before an Omar Martinez double put runners at second and third. A Jose Colmenares hit by pitch loaded up the bases. Two batters later, Gomez launched a grand slam to left field, extending the Hudson Valley lead to 6-0. Gomez already has two long balls in four games played this season.

Brooklyn got on the board in the sixth with a solo home run by Brendan Baro.

In the seventh, the Renegades quickly extended their lead to 7-1, as Coby Morales scored on a bases-loaded walk to Colmenares.

The Cyclones got a run back in the bottom of the seventh, as a Baro RBI single scored Esterling Mercado to make it 7-2.

Matt Keating and Chris Kean got the last seven outs for the Renegades to secure the victory. The pitching staff struck out 15 Cyclones batters, matching a season-high set on Tuesday.

Hudson Valley will look for its second consecutive win of the season on Thursday night at 6:40 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Josh Grosz makes his first start of 2025 for the Renegades, while Noah Hall gets the nod for the Cyclones.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park next week to face the Wilmington Blue Rocks for six games. An exciting set of promotions includes Hoops and Sneakerheads Night on April 17, Teacher Appreciation Night on April 18, and Pickleball Night on April 19th. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets.

