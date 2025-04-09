Hot Rods Game Notes

April 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Hot Rods took the first game of the series with a 10-3 win on Tuesday and aim for their fourth-straight win tonight.

Happy at Home.... Bowling Green locked up their first home victory of the season on Tuesday with a 10-3 win over the Rome Emperors. Even with an early, 3-0 deficit, the Hot Rods stormed back with 14 hits leading to their 10 runs. Tony Santa Maria led the way, driving in five runs over the course of a 2-for-3 night. Noah Myers also added four RBI, while the bullpen combined for 5.2 scoreless innings, leading to the win.

Remember That?.... The Hot Rods have now scored 10 runs in each of the last two games. This includes their 10-1 win over the Greenville Drive on Sunday, as well as the 10-3 win against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday. In true 'Deja vu' fashion, Noah Myers and Tony Santa Maria both blasted three-run homers in each game. On Sunday, the duo combined for eight RBI, while they topped their total on Tuesday, knocking in nine of the Hot Rods 10 runs.

Perfect 'Pen'manship.... Over their first 15.2 innings of relief this season, the Hot Rods bullpen has been tough to beat. The relievers have picked up decisions in two of the Hot Rods three wins this year. Even with holding an impressive 2.87 ERA to this point, one of the brightest spots has been the swings and misses. With a total of 21 strikeouts through four games, the bullpen has racked up 12.06 K/9 this year.

Battle on the Bump.... The Hot Rods will send out RHP Chandler Murphy for their second home game of the season. The righty ended the season in Bowling Green, tossing the final 11 games of his 2025 campaign in a Hot Rods uniform. Murphy finished with a 3-1 record and a 2.44 ERA at the High-A Level, receiving a 2024 SAL Championship ring when it was all said and done. Rome will send out LHP Herick Hernandez to face Murphy. Hernandez is currently ranked as the Braves No. 22 prospect on MLB Pipeline. The southpaw has pitched just two games since entering the Braves organization, including one outing last year with Rome.

