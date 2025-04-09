Grasshoppers Spring Late, Top Dash 4-3

April 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Greensboro (3-1) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and scored four unanswered runs against Winston-Salem (2-2) to secure a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Dash. A two-out, two-RBI double in the top of the 9th off the bat of Grasshoppers' Keiner Delgado propelled the visitors to victory and spoiled the home opener for the Dash.

The home opener for Winston-Salem was all going according to plan heading into the final frame of the night. The Dash led 3-2 and had the Grasshoppers down to their final strike. A third straight win seemed inevitable; however, Delgado's two-RBI double flipped the game on its head and gave the visitors a 4-3 lead.

With their backs against the wall, Winston-Salem clawed their way back and loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Catcher Jackson Appel stepped in with a chance to deliver the fireworks for the 4,500 Twin City faithful in attendance. Appel shot a grounder up the first-base line where Grasshoppers' Jesus Castillo gloved it, fired home to catcher Omar Alfonzo, who then threw it back to Castillo at first, for the dagger double play and sealed the comeback win for the interstate rival of Winston-Salem.

The game started on the right foot for the Dash, a two-run single in the bottom of the third for right fielder Caden Connor drove in both left fielder Cole McConnell and first baseman Ryan Galanie to give Winston-Salem the early 2-0 advantage. Galanie and Connor led the way, and combined for five of the seven Dash base knocks on the night.

Righty Jake Bockenstedt got the start for the home opener and did not disappoint. He produced five shutout innings and struck out six Grasshoppers along the way. For Bockenstedt, it marked the third time in as many starts that he has recorded six strikeouts or better for Winston-Salem, dating back to last season.

On the other side, Greensboro was able to piece together a solid bullpen performance. After right-hander Khristian Curtis for the Grasshoppers went 3.1 innings of work and surrendered three runs, the combination of four Greensboro arms tossed 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball and allowed just four additional hits.

While the opposition's bullpen held the Dash offense in check, the Grasshoppers chipped away at the 3-0 deficit and scored in each of the 6th and the 7th to make it 3-2 and stay within arm's length of Winston-Salem. Delgado's double in the ninth was the first lead of the night for Greensboro and it was just enough to secure the win.

In the end, Greensboro's Michael Walsh got the win to move his record to 1-1 on the season and Ryan Harbin recorded the save. On the other side, Madison Jeffrey picked up the loss for Winston-Salem.

The Dash will be back at home Wednesday, April 9th, for game two of the series against Greensboro, first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

