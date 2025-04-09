Myers and Santa Maria Flex Power in 10-3 Win

Bowling Green, Kentucky - For the second consecutive contest, Noah Myers and Tony Santa Maria each hit three-run homers as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-1) won its fifth consecutive home opener, taking down the Rome Emperors (1-3) 10-3 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Emperors drove in the first runs of the game in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter Santiago Suarez. E.J. Exposito led off the inning with a walk and Titus Dumitru laced an RBI double to center, giving the Emperors a 1-0 lead. Ambioris Tavares deposited a two-run homer into right to put the Emperors ahead, 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Hot Rods plated their first run off Emperor starter Adam Maier. Myers and Santa Maria started the inning with back-to-back walks. Daniel Vellojin knocked in Myers with an RBI single, cutting into the Rome lead, 3-1.

Bowling Green took the lead in the bottom of the third with Maier still on the mound. With one out in the inning, Aidan Smith singled and Mac Horvath reached on a fielder's choice. Myers cleared the bases with a three-run homer, giving the Hot Rods their first lead, 4-3.

In the fifth inning, Santa Maria stayed hot with a two-run double off Rome reliever Riley Frey, extending the Hot Rods lead to 6-3. In the seventh, Santa Maria stepped to the plate and crushed a three-run homer, extending Bowling Green's lead to 9-3. The Hot Rods added their final run in the bottom of the eighth on another Myers RBI hit, propelling the Hot Rods to a 10-3 victory.

Chris Villaman (1-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 2.2 hitless innings while walking one and striking out four. Maier (0-1) received his first loss of the year, surrendering four runs on six hits, striking out two and walking three across 4.0 frames.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the second game of a six-game series at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out RHP Chandler Murphy against LHP Herick Hernandez.

