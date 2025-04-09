Claws Fall 9-1 to Aberdeen on Wednesday

April 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Leandro Arias had three hits and Aberdeen stole 10 bases in a 9-1 win over the BlueClaws on Wednesday night.

The teams have split the first two games of their series.

Aberdeen jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two run single from Leandro Arias. Jersey Shore got one back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Raylin Heredia.

The game remained 2-1 into the fourth inning when Aberdeen scored on a safety squeeze from Jalen Vasquez to push the lead back to two runs at 3-1.

Aberdeen pushed two more across in the fifth on a two run double from Ethan Anderson.

Jersey Shore starter Micah Ottenbreit (0-1) gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings and took the loss. Brandon Beckel came on for Ottenbreit and threw two perfect innings in relief.

The game remained 5-1 into the eighth when Aberdeen scored four times off Augusto Calderon. Ryan Stafford's two-run single was the big hit in the inning.

Aberdeen stole 10 bases in the game, the second most ever allowed in a game by Jersey Shore (11 on 7/6/22 vs Hudson Valley). Vance Honeycutt had three and Aron Estrada stole two for the IronBirds.

Zach Arnold and Raylin Heredia had the two hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws and IronBirds continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.

