Baro Homers as Cyclones Handed First Loss of Season; Fall to Renegades, 7-2

April 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones were handed their first loss of the 2025 season, falling to the Hudson Valley Renegades, 7-2. Despite the loss, LHP Jonathan Santucci was sharp in his professional debut. The 2024 2nd rounder tossed four innings of two run ball on six hits, while walking none and striking out five.

Offensively, SS Boston Baro launched his first home run of his Cyclones career - a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the sixth.

C Chris Suero also pushed his hitting streak to start the year to five games. The Bronx native clubbed a leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth, good for his third double and fifth extra base hit of the season.

The Cyclones and Renegades traded zeroes through the first two frames, as Santucci and highly touted Yankees farmhand RHP Ben Hess were cruising early. Hudson Valley cracked the scoreboard first. In the top of the third, SS George Lombard Jr. plated 3B Brenny Escanio on an RBI single with two outs.

The Renegades doubled up their lead in the fifth. With Santucci nearing the end of his line, his line became slightly spoiled when Escanio launched a solo shot to left center field, good for his second extra base hit of the contest.

Hudson Valley broke the game open in the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, C Antonio Gomez clobbered a grand slam to left field off of RHP Ben Simon, making it a 6-0 ballgame.

The 'Clones would punch back and get one in the sixth, thanks to Baro's first home run as a member of the Cyclones. It's the third time already this season that a lefty batter has gone deep to the right side of the outfield in 2025.

That said, the Renegades got the run right back when 2B Jose Colmenares drew a bases loaded walk issued by RHP Dylan Ross, to push the Hudson Valley lead to 7-1.

Brooklyn did tack on another in the seventh courtesy of an RBI single from Baro, giving him both a multi-hit and multi-RBI day.

The Cyclones and Renegades return to action on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn will embark on its second turn through the rotation, as RHP Noah Hall (1-0, 1.80 ERA) makes his second start of the season. He'll be opposed by Hudson Valley's RHP Josh Grosz (NR).

