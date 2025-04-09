Emperors Succumb to Double-Digit Runs for Third Straight Game
April 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
BOWLING GREEN, KY - Ambioris Tavarez's two-run homerun in the second inning vaulted the Emperors out to a 3-0 lead, but 10 unanswered runs from the HotRods cemented an opening night win for the defending SAL Champions.
After 1-2-3 went down without a peep in the top of the first, cleanup hitter EJ Exposito became the first baserunner for Rome in the second, walking to open the frame. Titus Dumitru's second double of the year followed, bringing around Exposito to make it a 1-0 Emperors lead with nobody out in the second. Two at-bats later, Ambioris Tavarez's deep fly ball to left field would leave Bowling Green Ballpark and make it a 3-0 lead.
From there, the HotRods taxed starter Adam Maier for a run in the second thanks to a pair of walks to begin the inning and three in the third thanks to Noah Myers three-run homerun to right center field. After Maier completed his four-inning season debut, long reliever Riley Frey stretched his legs for the first time in 2025 as well, covering the final four innings of action. He too would see a HotRod go deep in the seventh inning on Tony Santa Maria three-run shot to left.
The HotRods outhit the Emperors 14-4 Tuesday night in the 10-3 loss. Two swings produced six runs. Five HotRods turned in multi-hit performances, including Noah Myers' four-hit day. For Rome, Patrick Clohisy's hot start to the year continued with a 2-for-4 day at the plate. He's now 6-for-14 (.429) on the young season with a double. Rome has now lost three straight and seen 37 runs cross the plate over that span.
2024 draft pick Herick Hernandez starts for Rome on Wednesday in game two of the series with Bowling Green. First pitch is set for 7:35PM ET.
