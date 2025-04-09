Offense Explodes for 14-3 Spartanburgers Win

April 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WILMINGTON, De. - Josh Trentadue tossed four hitless innings in his first start of the season Wednesday night, and the Spartanburgers (4-1) offense scored in bunches in a 14-run performance Wednesday against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (0-5). Manager Chad Comer's group scored three or more runs in four different innings. Four doubles paired with 14 walks issued by the Blue Rocks pitching staff helped ignite Hub City at the dish.

In his High-A debut, Trentadue set the tone early for Hub City on another brisk evening in Delaware. After the Spartanburgers offense went down in order - one of just two times all night - to begin the game, the lefty retired the first two Blue Rocks batters to the plate. Hub City's starter then hit Wilmington catcher Caleb Lomavita before polishing off a scoreless bottom of the first. Lomavita was Wilmington's only baserunner in Trentadue's four innings of work. He struck out three Blue Rocks in the process.

The first offense came from the Spartanburgers in the top of the third. Quincy Scott scorched a ball for a double to lead off the inning. Esteban Mejia and Dylan Dreiling followed with a pair of singles, and Hub City had a lead before Wilmington starter Mikey Tepper (L, 0-1) could record an out in the frame. Two more singles from Keith Jones and Arturo Disla helped give the Spartanburgers a comfortable 4-0 advantage halfway through three.

While Trentadue continued to mow down the Blue Rocks, the Spartanburgers offense kept the party rolling into the top of the fourth. Hub City capitalized on a fielding error from Wilmington to begin the inning. Quincy Scott and Dylan Dreiling made the Blue Rocks pay with doubles to give the visitors more scoreboard separation in the fourth with a three-run inning.

Wilmington got a couple runs back once Hub City went to the bullpen. Six-foot-five righty Aidan Curry replaced Trentadue for what was also his first outing of the season. Curry showed an ability to fool hitters with three strikeouts. Wilmington managed to scratch across three runs charged to Curry though across two and two-thirds innings.

The Hub City offense was not done for the night. In the top of the seventh, Wilmington walked three Spartanburgers and hit another. Disla drove home one run on a double and Anthony Gutierrez picked up an RBI on a single as a part of another four-run inning for Hub City. The walks kept racking up from the Blue Rocks staff. In the top of the ninth, six straight Spartanburgers reached base via the free pass, leading to three more runs. It was a low-stakes outing for Victor Simeon to finish things off out of the bullpen for Hub City. Still, the righty managed his second straight scoreless outing to begin the season. Simeon set down all seven batters that he faced tonight in Wilmington.

Hub City has now won three straight games, including two dominant wins to start the series in Wilmington. The Spartanburgers try for their fourth in a row tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. Hub City turns the ball over to Paul Bonzagni. The righty makes his first start of the year after pitching in relief on Opening Day. Wilmington goes back to its Opening Day starter, lefty Alex Clemmey.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.