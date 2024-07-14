Claws Top Gades 5-3 on Sunday, Take Five of Six in Series

July 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws scored twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth in topping Hudson Valley 5-3 on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

With the win, Jersey Shore took five of six in the series from Hudson Valley and they have won eight of their last 10 games overall.

Roc Riggio opened the scoring with a home run on the second pitch of the game. It was his sixth home run of the season and gave the Renegades a quick 1-0 lead.

Jersey Shore tied the game back up in the fourth on an RBI triple by Simon Muzziotti, who later scored on a wild pitch to give the BlueClaws the lead. The Lehigh Valley outfielder has been on a rehab assignment with the BlueClaws this week.

BlueClaws starter George Klassen gave up just one run on two hits over four scoreless innings, adding in five strikeouts.

The BlueClaws extended their lead with three runs in the fifth. Zach Arnold tripled home Jordan Dissin and then scored on a wild pitch. William Bergolla added an RBI single to push the lead to 5-1.

The Renegades got unearned runs in the sixth and the eighth to cut the lead to 5-3. But Andrew Walling came on from there and threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his sixth save of the season.

The BlueClaws are now off through Thursday for the All-Star break and will resume their season on Friday at Brooklyn.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.