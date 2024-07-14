Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (42-42, 9-10) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (48-38, 10-10)

RHP Trent Sellers (6-2, 3.33 ERA) vs. RHP George Klassen (1-2, 4.67 ERA)

| Game 85 | Road Game 47 | Sunday, July 14, 2024 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

SOMEWHERE IN THE SWAMPS OF JERSEY: The Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for the first time this season. In their first series of 2024 in May, Hudson Valley took the first four games of the series with Jersey Shore. The Renegades scored six-or-more runs in five of six games vs. Jersey Shore, and eight-or-more runs in four of six contests. After only playing six games against one another in the first half, the two teams will see each other quite a bit in the second half. Of their final 52 games, Hudson Valley will play Jersey Shore 18 times, including 12 games in Lakewood.

THE PROMISED LAND: The Renegades begin a stretch this week in Jersey Shore where they will play 12 of their next 15 games, and 18 of their next 27, away from Heritage Financial Park. After six games in Jersey Shore this week, Hudson Valley will host Rome for three games following the All-Star break, before traveling to Wilmington for a six-game series.

ROAD STRUGGLES: With a 9-1 loss on Saturday, the Renegades have now lost six of their last seven road games. Jersey Shore recorded 15 hits, the most Hudson Valley has allowed in a game this season. The Renegades did snap a five-game road losing streak on Friday, which included three defeats in a row against Jersey Shore. The Renegades scored five runs in the first, led by a pair of RBI doubles from Antonio Gomez and Christopher Familia. This season, Hudson Valley is just 18-27 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 27 road losses are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road. Falling in a 3-2 walk-off on Tuesday at Jersey Shore, the Renegades suffered just their second loss this season when leading after eight innings. The only other time the Renegades lost in 2024 when heading into the ninth inning came on April 24 against Bowling Green at Heritage Financial Park, ironically also a 3-2 loss on a Colton Ledbetter home run off Hueston Morrill in the top of the ninth. In the last two seasons, the Gades are 84-4 (.955) when leading after eight innings.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy to begin July, going 16-for-18 on stolen base attempts as a team in 11 July games thus far. Roc Riggio leads the way with six steals in seven tries.

HIGHS AND LOWS: In an Independence Week home-and-home series last week, the Renegades earned a six-game split with the Brooklyn Cyclones. The first four games between the Renegades and Cyclones were all shutouts, with both teams earning two shutout victories. After a dominant shutout victory in the first game down in Brooklyn, the Renegades were held scoreless in back-to-back games at Maimonides Park. It marked the first time that Hudson Valley had suffered consecutive shutout losses since June 2022, and the first time in two nine inning games since 2017.

BUMP IN THE ROAD: Baron Stuart struggled mightily on Saturday, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits. Stuart had allow seven runs combined in hos previous four starts. The right-hander was tremendous in two starts against Brooklyn last week. Stuart allowed just one run combined in 12.2 innings while inducing 16 groundball outs. On Saturday, Stuart earned his fourth quality start with Hudson Valley, and fifth overall, tossing six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. Stuart has allowed three earned runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts, and has gone 5+ innings in seven of his last nine starts.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades infielder was 2-for-5 on Tuesday, earning his 19th multi-hit game of the season, most among active Renegades players. Serna ranks in the top 10 in six hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 52 RBIs are tied for the third-most in the SAL, and his 23 doubles rank third. He is also tied for fourth with 79 hits, and his 49 runs are tied for eighth in the league.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has been tremendous over the last three weeks. During an 23-game on-base streak that ended Tuesday, Riggio was 23-for-85, slashing .271/.404/.494 with 13 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles, and a .898 OPS. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 23 of his last 28 games. His on-base streak is the fifth-longest streak in the South Atlantic League this season.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the fourth-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.727). With 163 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, three more than any other team. Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have eight or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.30 ERA (127 ER/346.1 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and tied for 10th-best in the minor leagues. In his last four appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 10.2 frames, including 3.1 innings without a run on Tuesday. Over the unit's last 46.0 innings dating back to last Saturday, the bullpen has allowed just 13 earned runs, good for a 2.54 ERA.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Thirty-three of the last 39 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Friday, Blane Abeyta tossed his second consecutive quality start, going six innings while allowing just one earned run, issuing no walks, and striking out six. Last Thursday, Abeyta tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out five.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 571 hits through 84 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, trailing only the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL). Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) have allowed a staggering 778 hits through 86 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .275 (74-for-269) with 22 doubles, 41 RBIs, 37 runs scored and a .806 OPS in 70 games. His 22 doubles are tied for the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On June 28 vs. Wilmington, Avina was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, and two runs scored. Avina also currently holds a 36-game errorless streak.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the third-most errors in High-A with 105 errors in 84 games. Their .965 fielding percentage is third-worst in High-A and tenth-worst in the minors. In eight of their last 15 games, the Renegades have played error-free. After no errors in the loss on Saturday, Hudson Valley is now 20-7 in games this season where they do not commit an error. Excluding four losses to Greensboro in which they played errorless baseball, the Renegades are 20-3 in that scenario.

POWER SURGE: Garrett Martin has been hot at the plate recently. In his last 20 games, Martin has 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs, five doubles, and a triple. Martin has a .587 slugging percentage and a 955 OPS during that stretch. The outfielder hit his seventh home run of the season last Monday vs. Brooklyn, his second long ball in three games. Martin has also not committed an error in 46 games in the outfield this season for Hudson Valley.

CAROLINA POP: Josh Moylan is having his best stretch of the season. Over his last 17 games, Moylan is hitting .293 (17-for-58) with a .388 on-base percentage, .448 slugging percentage and a .836 OPS. On Thursday, Moylan drew three walks in four plate appearances.

LEFTY SLUGGING: Omar Martinez has been getting on-base in a variety of ways. In his last 11 games, the Renegades catcher has a .432 on-base percentage and a .932 OPS. During that span, he has two home runs and seven RBIs, to go along with ten walks. His .382 on-base percentage this season ranks sixth, and his 51 walks in 2024 are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League.

DOMINICAN BOOST: Since being called up in mid-June, Brenny Escanio has been excellent. He is hitting .280 (14-for-50) with eight RBIs and six doubles. The 21-year-old was 1-for-3 with an RBI and walk on Friday. different infield positions.

