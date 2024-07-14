Blue Rocks Swelter in 5-0 Loss to Brooklyn

It was a hot and sunny day in the final game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The Cyclones were able to take the win in this one by a score of 5-0.

The game started off with immediate offense for the Cyclones. Nick Morabito got things going with a single into left field and followed it up with a stolen base. Wilfredo Lara and Christopher Suero both hit sacrifice flies to score Morabito, making it a 1-0 ball game.

The Cyclones struck again in the top of the third. Three consecutive singles from Orangel Rodriguez, Morabito, and Lara loaded the bases with no outs. It looked like starter Riley Cornelio would get out of the inning after two consecutive strikeouts, but Mateo Gil hit a grand slam to take a 5-0 lead.

The Blue Rocks threatened a few times but were never able to get any consistent offense going.

The top of the third inning would be Cornelio's last. He finished the day with a final line of six hits, five runs, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Other than Cornelio, the pitching for Wilmington was shut down. Chance Huff, Thomas Schultz, Jaren Zinn, and Brendan Collins combined for six innings, three hits, no runs, one walk, and four strikeouts.

The series ends with Wilmington winning the series by taking four games and losing two. Both teams start the all-star break tomorrow.

