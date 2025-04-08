Brooklyn too Much for Renegades on a Cold Night

April 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - On a frigid Tuesday night at Maimonides Park, the Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-3 in the opener of a six-game series.

After Carlos Lagrange struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the first, Jacob Reimer singled and Eli Serrano walked to set up a two-run double by Chris Suero to give the Cyclones an early 2-0 lead.

The Renegades responded with two runs in the top of the third. Jace Avina singled, and Josh Moylan doubled him home two batters later to get the Renegades on the board. Antonio Gomez then notched an RBI single to tie the game at 2.

Boston Baro led off the bottom of the third inning with a triple. The next batter, Carson Benge, singled to score Baro. Serrano then launched a two-run homer to center, putting Brooklyn in front 5-2.

In the sixth George Lombard Jr. and Jackson Castillo drew back-to-back walks and executed a double steal. Lombard scored on an RBI groundout from Omar Martinez.

Brooklyn added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. D'Andre Smith drew a two-out walk and scored on a Nick Roselli triple, who later came home on a Martinez passed ball to make it 7-3 Cyclones.

The Cyclones bullpen held the Renegades hitless in 4.2 innings. All three hits for Hudson Valley came in the third inning.

Despite allowing seven runs, the Renegades pitching staff did record 15 strikeouts, setting a season-high.

Hudson Valley looks for their first road win of the season on Wednesday afternoon at 12 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 11:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Yankees No. 4 prospect RHP Ben Hess makes his professional debut with Hudson Valley, while LHP Jonathan Santucci takes the mound for the Cyclones.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park the following week to face the Wilmington Blue Rocks for six games. An exciting set of promotions includes Hoops and Sneakerheads Night on April 17th, Teacher Appreciation Night on April 18th, and Pickleball Night on April 19th. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

2-2

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.