Serrano III Slugs Second Homer of Season; Cyclones Down Renegades, 7-3, to Start Season 4-0

April 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones hopped out to a 4-0 start for the first time since at least 2005, thanks to an 8-4 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on a chilly Tuesday night on Coney Island. All nine Cyclones reached base safely in the victory. RF Eli Serrano III clubbed his second home run of the season on a bomb to right center field, an area where very few home runs have gone at Maimonides Park. Serrano III finished with a couple of hits, two RBI and two runs scored. 1B Chris Suero continued his hot start. The Bronx native also drove in a pair on a two run double.

RHP R.J. Gordon impressed in his professional debut. The right hander fell a couple outs shy of qualifying for the victory, tossing 4.1 innings while giving up just two runs on three hits. The University of Oregon product walked just one while striking out four.

It did not take the 'Clones very long to crack the scoreboard. With two outs and the bases empty, Brooklyn mounted its first of numerous two out rallies on the day. 3B Jacob Reimer singled, and proceeded to steal second base. After Serrano III walked, Suero brought them both home on a sharp fly ball to center to give Brooklyn a 2-0 lead.

Hudson Valley responded immediately. In the top of the second, the Renegades pulled even on an RBI double from 3B Josh Moylan, followed by an RBI base knock from DH Antonio Gomez.

Brooklyn reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third. After SS Boston Baro tripled to start the frame, CF Carson Benge brought him home on an RBI single. A couple batters later, Serrano destroyed his second long ball of the season, pushing the Brooklyn lead to 5-2.

The Renegades would get one back in the sixth, courtesy of an RBI groundout from C Omar Martinez. That would be the only blemish against the Brooklyn bullpen, who combined for 4.2 frames of one run ball.

Brooklyn grabbed some insurance in the sixth - courtesy of another two out rally. After LF D'Andre Smith walked with two away, DH Nick Roselli proceeded to bring him home with an RBI triple. A pass ball then enabled Roselli himself to score from third, making the Brooklyn lead 7-3, where it would remain for the rest of the contest.

The Cyclones are back in action for their first weekday matinee on Wednesday. Brooklyn hosts Hudson Valley for a noon first pitch. The contest is the MiLB TV Free Game of the Day. It also projects to be an outstanding pitching matchup, with RHP Jonathan Santucci, the Mets 2nd round pick in the 2024 draft, slated to make his pro ball debut. He'll be opposed by RHP Ben Hess, a top 30 prospect in the Yankees farm system.

