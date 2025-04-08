Claws Rally Late to Take Home Opener 8-3

April 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws scored six times in the seventh inning and twice more in the eighth en route to an 8-3 win in the home opener on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Pierce Bennett drove in four runs and Carson DeMartini hit a three run seventh inning homer for the first long ball of the season.

Aaron Combs had a 1-2-3 first inning but gave up a run in the second on an RBI double by Leandro Arias.

Combs went three, allowing one run. Braydon Tucker came on in the fourth and surrendered a solo home run to Austin Overn.

The BlueClaws had just two hits through the first six innings but exploded or six runs in the seventh off Jared Beck. Jordan Dissin singled in the first run before Pierce Bennett gave the BlueClaws the lead with a two-run single. That brought up Carson DeMartini, who smashed his first BlueClaws home run, a three-run blast over the right field wall to put the BlueClaws up 6-2.

Bennett added a two run double in the eighth for a four-RBI game and put the BlueClaws up 8-3.

Tommy McCollum threw a scoreless ninth to close out the win. Bennett and Dissin each had two hits for Jersey Shore.

Ethan Chenault (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless seventh inning.

The BlueClaws and IronBirds continue their series on Wednesday night. RHP Micah Ottenbreit makes his BlueClaws debut at 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.