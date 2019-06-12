Brito, Bisons Stampede Tribe Behind Six-Run Sixth

INDIANAPOLIS - A four-run fourth inning for Indy was overshadow by a six-run Buffalo sixth as the Indians lost for the fifth time in their last six games, 14-6, on Wednesday afternoon. The Bisons scored 13 unanswered runs after Indy led 6-1 through four innings.

Leading 6-2 through five, the Indians (35-28) turned the game over to reliever Jesus Liranzo (L, 0-3) in the sixth. The Bisons cut the deficit to 6-3 on a Michael De La Cruz RBI single, and the inning worsened from there. Following a fielder's choice putout, Liranzo walked Jonathan Davis on five pitches and allowed a run-scoring single to Billy McKinney before serving up a three-run homer to Anthony Alford that put Buffalo (29-34) in front, 7-6. Socrates Brito added a solo shot two batters later to cap the frame.

Two innings later, Brito logged his fourth RBI hit of the game with a two-out single into center field, bringing home McKinney who drew a one-out walk. The Bisons then poured five insurance runs on in the ninth - all charged to Brandon Waddell. JB Shuck inherited a bases-loaded, no-out situation for his first appearance on the mound since becoming a two-way player.

The Bisons struck first in the opening frame, scoring one run on two hits and a pair of walks. McKinney tripled off the left field wall just beyond the glove of Pablo Reyes, who was forced to leave the game with an apparent leg injury. Cam Vieaux escaped further damage with two strikeouts.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of Buffalo until the third inning. Indy sent eight batters to the plate but had to settle for two runs, both coming on a clutch two-out knock by Kevin Kramer. The Tribe doubled that effort in the fourth, again sending eight men to the dish but scoring four runs to extend their lead to 6-1. Shuck roped an RBI triple in the inning, Eric Wood singled home one and Cole Tucker chipped in with an RBI double.

Brito's second run-scoring hit came with two down in the fifth. Vieaux stranded two runners in that inning before departing at 102 pitches. He struck out six and tied a career high with five walks for the third time in four Triple-A outings.

David Phelps (W, 1-0) tossed a scoreless inning of relief for Buffalo to earn the win.

The Indians gave up a season-high 16 hits and issued a season-high 11 walks in the loss.

The Indians and Bisons conclude their three-game set on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Trevor Williams is scheduled to make a major league rehab start for the Tribe against Bisons righty Andrew Sopko (1-2, 6.82).

