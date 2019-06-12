Williams Set for Rehab Start with Indy on Thursday, June 13

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams will make a major league rehab start for Indianapolis on Thursday, June 13 against Buffalo. The 27-year-old will be the 12th player to appear for the Tribe on a rehab assignment this season.

Williams made Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster for a third consecutive season and picked up where he left off in 2018, going 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA (20er/54.0ip) in nine starts for the Buccos. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 17 with a right side strain. The California native threw eight straight starts of 6.0-plus innings before exiting his May 16 outing at San Diego after just 3.2 innings pitched. In 2018, Williams posted a 14-10 record and 2.70 ERA (59er/170.2ip) in 31 starts for Pittsburgh. He was the only major league pitcher to make 10 starts of at least 6.0 innings without allowing a run.

Williams last pitched for the Tribe in 2016. That year he went 9-6 with a 2.53 ERA (31er/110.1ip) in 20 games (19 starts) and was named Indianapolis' Team MVP and Team Player Award winner. He also made his major league debut on Sept. 7, 2016 vs. St. Louis and earned the win with 3.0 innings of relief in a 5-3 Pirates victory.

The Pirates obtained Williams from Miami on Oct. 24, 2015 in exchange for right-hander Richard Mitchell.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

